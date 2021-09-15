What Is Prince William And Kate Middleton's Main Focus Amid Family Drama?

According to royal expert Nick Bullen, who spoke with Us Weekly, Prince William and Kate Middleton are not that focused on intra family squabbles at the moment. "I think at the moment William and Kate are focusing on their work, focusing on the children, focusing on supporting the queen," Bullen said. "I don't know, but I don't think they spend a lot of time thinking about the Harry and Meghan situation."

The expert noted that the next year is the queen's Platinum Jubilee, and so all the attention rightfully belongs to her. Bullen predicted that William and Kate would do their best to make sure the spotlight stays on Queen Elizabeth and not on them. "All the members of the royal family are very aware of the fact that it's her year. They're going to support her, you know, the headlines shouldn't be about them," he noted.

William and Kate's other activities include attending weddings and visiting the queen at Balmoral in Scotland. They remain, in other words, booked and busy. Good for them.