How Deep Is William & Harry's Feud?

It's always sad when brothers "fall out," and it's even sadder when they drift away after being so close for most of their lives. But that's reportedly what happened between Prince William and Prince Harry, and according to

royal historian Robert Lacey — best known for his work on "The Crown" — the "rift" between the brothers has taken a concerning turn.

Before we get into where the rift stands today, let's recap the recent drama between William and Harry, as well as their respective wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. Lacey revealed in an excerpt of his updated book, "Battle of Brothers: William, Harry and the Inside Story of a Family in Tumult," that Prince William was supposedly enraged when he learned of bullying allegations from his staff against Markle. "Prince William went ballistic when he heard the 'dossier of distress' that [former communications secretary Jason] Knauf had gathered," Lacey penned in the excerpt obtained by The Times. Though the Duchess strongly denied the claims and said the allegations were a part of a "smear campaign" against her, according to The Cut, an independent inquiry into the claims is still ongoing.

With this new information, it's fair to wonder how deep Prince William and Prince Harry's feud really goes. We reveal what Lacey had to say below.