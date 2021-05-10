How Did William And Harry's Feud Develop?

Prince William and Prince Harry have been at odds for more than a year. While there had long been rumors that the brothers weren't on the best of terms, Harry confirmed such during his interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired on March 7. "You know, as I've said before, I love William to bits. He's my brother. We've been through hell together. I mean, we have a shared experience. But, you know, we're on different paths. The relationship is space, at the moment. Time heals all things, hopefully," Harry told Oprah, according to The Sun.

Harry's life has pretty much been a whirlwind since he fell in love with Meghan Markle. Shortly after the two went public with their romance, they announced their engagement. That, of course, was followed by a royal wedding in May 2018, and then a baby announcement, all of which happened over the course of just a couple of months. Meanwhile, William has been focused on his own family; he shares three children with his wife, Kate Middleton. He has also been keeping up with his royal duties as he is set to become the future king of England.

The brothers have been notoriously close over the years, but something went wrong somewhere down the line, causing a feud that has torn them apart. Keep reading to find out how that feud started.