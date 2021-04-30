Prince William And Prince Harry Have Still Not Officially Made Up. Here's What We Know

Royal watchers and commentators wondered if Prince Harry and Prince William would take some important steps toward reconciliation when Harry attended their grandfather Prince Philip's funeral in April. However, according to an Us Weekly source, if they did take any steps, they were likely to be baby ones.

"Harry did speak to William while he was in the U.K., so in that respect, they made some progress," the insider told the outlet. "But they definitely haven't reached the stage where all is forgiven nor have they buried the hatchet." While the two appeared at least cordial when leaving the funeral service, other insiders have reported that some members of the royal family gave Harry quite the cold shoulder when he arrived.

"Some quarters of the family did give him a frosty reception and perhaps that did shock him somewhat," royal commentator Russell Myers told talkRadio (via Express). That being said, Harry and Meghan did privately wish William and Kate congratulations on their 10-year anniversary, per Us Weekly, so at least there's something.