How Are William And Kate Deciding To Raise Their Children?

As royals, Kate Middleton and Prince William could hire an entire staff to take care of their children's every want and need. While they certainly do have some helping hands around, a source told The Sun that Kate is also very "hands-on" when it comes to regular activities.

Of course, thanks to normal everyday tasks as well as royal responsibilities, these parents are busy, busy, busy — which is why the source also noted that "because of who they are, William and Kate have had to be highly organized parents." However, they added, "But as parents, Wills and Kate have developed this brilliant knack of letting as much as they can seem spontaneous and that's how the children see it."

Beyond that, the insider addressed the efforts William and Kate take to manage their particular situation. "George might be a future king, but for now he's just another little boy. ... They are always at great pains to make sure the three of them have as normal a childhood as possible." Kate also teaches the kids "table manners, thank you letters, little courtesies," and "encourage[s] George and Charlotte to write, sketch, photograph and paint." And she and William insist that their children are given no special treatment at school.

While their lives may never be totally normal, at least William and Kate understand the need to provide their children with the kind of childhood that will help them grow up to be healthy adults.