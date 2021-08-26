How Are William And Kate Deciding To Raise Their Children?
In some ways, Kate Middleton and Prince William are like any other parents. They have three little ones — Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3 — who need love, care, and attention as well as direction, guidance, and a sense of stability. Of course, in many other ways, Kate and William are unlike the moms and dads around them. That's because they happen to be raising a trio of young royals, who are all in line for the British throne following their father, William, and grandfather, Prince Charles.
This surely brings up a range of issues when it comes to how William and Kate want to raise their children. While Kate has a certain go-to move as well as a few no-nos for her kids, and Willliam certainly has a few tips and tricks of his own, an insider has opened up about other aspects of the pair's parenting. Keep reading to find out more!
William and Kate make their 'organized' lives appear 'spontaneous' for their kids
As royals, Kate Middleton and Prince William could hire an entire staff to take care of their children's every want and need. While they certainly do have some helping hands around, a source told The Sun that Kate is also very "hands-on" when it comes to regular activities.
Of course, thanks to normal everyday tasks as well as royal responsibilities, these parents are busy, busy, busy — which is why the source also noted that "because of who they are, William and Kate have had to be highly organized parents." However, they added, "But as parents, Wills and Kate have developed this brilliant knack of letting as much as they can seem spontaneous and that's how the children see it."
Beyond that, the insider addressed the efforts William and Kate take to manage their particular situation. "George might be a future king, but for now he's just another little boy. ... They are always at great pains to make sure the three of them have as normal a childhood as possible." Kate also teaches the kids "table manners, thank you letters, little courtesies," and "encourage[s] George and Charlotte to write, sketch, photograph and paint." And she and William insist that their children are given no special treatment at school.
While their lives may never be totally normal, at least William and Kate understand the need to provide their children with the kind of childhood that will help them grow up to be healthy adults.