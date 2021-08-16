The Strange Thing Kate Middleton Wouldn't Let Prince George Do

Prince William and Kate Middleton are the proud parents of three young children. They often show off Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis on their social media pages when they are not bragging about them in interviews. In fact, Harper's Bazaar reports that the royal three might not be impressed with their mother's passion for capturing them on camera. "Everyone's like, 'Mummy, please stop taking photographs!" the Duchess of Cambridge revealed. But, who can blame Kate for wanting to immortalize their precious childhood by getting behind the lens?

Wills and Kate have also been candid about the boundaries they set for their trio and how they rely on each other for support. During the lockdown, the Duke of Cambridge admitted (via Express), "I've found it pretty testing, not going to lie, trying to keep the children engaged in some kind of work, it's been an interesting few months." He continued, "Basically we're a good team tag session, I come in with the children and try and get them to do something and Catherine comes in when frankly everything has gone wrong."

It wasn't the first time Kate came to the rescue. The 39-year-old was thrust into mothering in the spotlight and had to learn to have her wits about her. She quickly learned to set firm boundaries where her children were concerned. An Australian zookeeper soon realized that Kate's word was law, per the Mirror.