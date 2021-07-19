What Is Kate Middleton's Go-To Parenting Move With Prince George?

Kate Middleton is a busy mother of three, and all of her children are growing up so fast! Of course, with three small children, it can be challenging to figure out the best way to handle different situations that arise, and, as many moms know, parenting isn't easy! The Duchess of Cambridge has been known to take a practical approach to parenting her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, and it seems to work for each child, despite their different personalities.

Over the years, Kate has been seen putting her parenting skills to good use in various public situations. For example, during a July 2021 appearance at the Euro 2020 finals in England, Kate and Prince William's eldest son, George, was taking it all in, and both of his parents used their go-to parenting move when speaking with him, according to PureWow. It appears as though the royal couple use this specific technique whether explaining something to one of their children, answering a question that one of their kids may have, or when it comes to disciplining them. Keep reading to find out what Kate and William continue to go back to when it comes to parenting their offspring.