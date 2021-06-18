How Kate Middleton Just Honored Her Three Kids

Kate Middleton took to social media on June 18 to share a new initiative with the world. The Duchess of Cambridge has launched the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. According to its official website, the foundation aims "to drive awareness of, and action on, the extraordinary impact of the early years, changing what we think and do on early childhood, in order to transform society for generations to come. We will research, campaign and collaborate to achieve this mission." Kate stressed the importance of working with young children when it comes to mental health. The slogan for the new foundation is "big change starts small."

Kate shared the pre-recorded video in which she announced her new project — one that has been "10 years in the making." The duchess wore a white, scoop neck blouse, that featured short sleeves, and her signature brunette hair was blown out long, with bouncy curls at its ends. What many people didn't pay much attention to was the piece of jewelry hanging from Kate's neck. Turns out, her gold necklace actually has a very special meaning. Keep reading to find out more about Kate's custom necklace — and how it relates to her kids.