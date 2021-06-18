Is This Kate Middleton's Biggest Announcement Yet?

Kate Middleton just made a huge announcement and it very well might be her biggest on yet!

Kate became part of the royal family back in 2011 when she married Prince William. Over the years, she has taken on more responsibility within the royal family. According to her official biography on the royal family's website, Kate has dedicated much of her charitable work to children, and has focused on the importance of mental health. "The Duchess is Patron of a number of [organizations] which have close association with her specific charitable interests, and where she feels her support can make a difference. These broadly reflect her desire to help the most vulnerable children, young people and their families, as well as to promote opportunities though sport and the outdoors, and showcasing national institutions reflecting her love of the visual arts," her bio reads, in part.

On June 18, Kate shared some big news that she says was "10 years in the making." The duchess took to social media to share a video about her latest project, according to Us Weekly. Keep reading to find out what Kate has planned.