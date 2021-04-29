Could This Be What Prince William Got Kate Middleton For Their Anniversary?

Kate Middleton and Prince William celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary on April 29. In honor of their special day, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a couple of new photos on the Kensington Palace Instagram account. In the first photo, William lovingly looked over at his wife as she looked off into the distance. William wore a pair of slacks with a blue collared shirt and a blue pullover sweater. He accessorized with a silver watch. Meanwhile, Kate wore a white and light blue wrap dress and had her blue sapphire engagement ring on full display. She wore her long brunette hair in loose waves, and appeared to have added in some lighter highlights, which picked up the sunlight perfectly.

In the second photo shared on Kensington Palace's official Instagram account, Kate stood next to William, resting her head on his chest, and placing her hand on his arm. William looked directly into the camera, wearing a big smile, while Kate looked to the side and appeared to be laughing. The sweet pictures were taken one week before the couple's anniversary, according to the caption. However, eagle-eyed fans noticed one thing featured in the pics that very well could be the gift that William got his wife. Read on to find out more.