Is This Why Kate Middleton Shares So Many Photos Of Her Kids?

Kate Middleton is a whizz behind the camera. Hop on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Instagram page and find heaps of family photos of the royal couple and their young family. The doting mother-of-three regularly shares snaps of their daily life, and the public gobbles up info about the cards they make for Princess Diana and cake-decorating skills. Kate has transformed the once loftier-than-thou image of the British royals to the more relatable everyday family that fans have grown to love.

According to the Daily Mail, the chief curator at Historic Royal Palaces once revealed how the royal family "see photography as their very own superpower." If The Firm can control the image that they're projecting, they're controlling the conversations around them. The Times reported that historian Lucy Worsley felt, "They were quick to realise that photography presented not a problem but an opportunity."

However, the press made life very difficult for Diana when she was alive, as she was plagued by the paparazzi. Prince Harry shared some of his own disturbing memories with his mother, per the Mirror. "Strapped in the car, seat belt across with my brother in the car as well and mother driving and being chased by three, four, five mopeds with paparazzi on," he said before adding, "She was always unable to drive because of the tears. There was no protection." And while Harry and Meghan Markle share very few pics of their children with the world, Kate and Prince William employ the opposite tactic.