Will William And Kate Refuse To Release A Birthday Photo Of Prince George?

It feels like just yesterday Prince William and Kate Middleton introduced their eldest son, and heir to the throne, Prince George to the world on the steps of St. Mary's Hospital in London back in 2013. And since then, the fans of the royal family have watched the baby boy turn into the rambunctious kid he is today thanks to his yearly portraits released by the palace in honor of his birthday, July 22.

However, it seems like the proud parents might break tradition ahead of George's 8th birthday after facing criticism from online trolls over the future king's "mature look" at the 2020 European Championships at Wembley on July 11.

"Some were critical about him wearing a shirt and tie like his dad which I thought was very harsh," Royal expert Robert Jobson said on Australia's "Sunrise," per Yahoo! News. With people upset that he didn't wear an England jersey to the match, the expert predicts, "they are going to try and keep him out of the limelight a little bit." Keep scrolling for more details.