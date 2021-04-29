What A Body Language Expert Noticed About William & Kate's Kids In Their Latest Video - Exclusive

Prince William and Kate Middleton are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary on April 29. And to mark the occasion (along with a few sweet snapshots), the couple released a darling video featuring themselves and their three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — on Instagram. The video features the family romping through some tall grass near the beach. As the caption of the video reads, "Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary. We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family. W & C" How delightful!

The family looks happy and carefree here, which belies the tensions the royal family has been feeling after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey. That chat preceded the death of Prince Philip, leading to an ... awkward reunion between Harry and his father Prince Charles and brother, per People.

Body language expert Jason Lee, a former professional poker player and currently a relationship science and data analyst with Healthy Framework, spoke exclusively with Nicki Swift about the body language between Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis in their picturesque video. Scroll down to find out what he had to say!