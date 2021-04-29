What A Body Language Expert Noticed About William & Kate's Kids In Their Latest Video - Exclusive
Prince William and Kate Middleton are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary on April 29. And to mark the occasion (along with a few sweet snapshots), the couple released a darling video featuring themselves and their three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — on Instagram. The video features the family romping through some tall grass near the beach. As the caption of the video reads, "Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary. We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family. W & C" How delightful!
The family looks happy and carefree here, which belies the tensions the royal family has been feeling after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey. That chat preceded the death of Prince Philip, leading to an ... awkward reunion between Harry and his father Prince Charles and brother, per People.
Body language expert Jason Lee, a former professional poker player and currently a relationship science and data analyst with Healthy Framework, spoke exclusively with Nicki Swift about the body language between Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis in their picturesque video. Scroll down to find out what he had to say!
Kate and William's kids seems to be in good spirits
So, what did body language expert Jason Lee have to say about Prince William and Kate Middleton's anniversary video? The expert shared with Nicki Swift that while the couple's interactions in the montage felt a little prepared, the royal bunch were all seemingly in good spirits. "The video feels aggressively scripted to me when you look at William and Kate's expressions," Lee told Nicki Swift. "But maybe that's the price of poker and the way things are done when you're famous. I certainly wouldn't recommend reading too far into this based on these circumstances."
Lee went on to emphasize, however, that William and Kate's children seem genuinely happy in a way that doesn't feel scripted. "What doesn't feel scripted at all, though, is the genuine happiness you see on the kid's faces throughout the entire set of clips. Clearly, the presence of what is most likely a professional film crew isn't enough to deter them from displaying genuine laughter and 'full-face smiles.' When a smile involves the entirety of the face, specifically the eyes," he added, "it's much more likely to be genuine. Add in the fact we're talking about kids here, and it's probably a safe assumption they're genuinely happy in these clips."
We have to agree with Lee, the young princes and princess look absolutely joyous in the way that only kids can! All-in-all, it's good vibes here.