The Real Reason Prince George's Style Is About To Change

Prince William and Kate Middleton's oldest child, Prince George, has been a style icon practically since he was born. After his birth, George was wrapped in a blanket from Aden + Anais while he was taken home from the hospital. More than 10,000 orders were placed on that blanket within hours of the photos being posted online, per Vogue. In 2014, photos of the young royal wearing Rachel Riley dungarees circulated, and once again this led to a spike in sales. "[Prince George] has certainly led to increased global demand for our collections", the brand's owner told Vogue. As he grew older, George became synonymous with sporting a pair of shorts, so his outfit while attending the UEFA Euro 2020 Cup came as a surprise to many.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the Euro Cup final between England and Italy on July 11, and George accompanied them in the royal box. This was the first time England's squad had reached a final since 1966, so William — the president of the Football Association — was not going to miss it, per Today. William and George were seen standing and cheering on their team in blazers and ties (seen below), but the stands blocked a view of the duo from the waist down. This became a matter of slight online controversy as some believed George wore chino shorts, when in fact, he wore long trousers, per Hello!.

