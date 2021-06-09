Who Does Lilibet Diana Look Like?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are "settling in at home" with their newborn daughter, Lilibet Diana, according to a statement posted on the Archewell website. Lilibet was born on June 4 and joins big brother Archie, making the Sussexes a family of four. It seems that fans of the couple are anxiously awaiting the first photo of the baby, which has yet to be released by the duke and duchess; the couple decided to release a statement about Lili's birth, but chose not to release a picture of her along with that announcement.

When Archie was born, Harry and Meghan presented him to the world — as is tradition — at Windsor Castle. Photographers and videographers were on hand to snap every angle of the 2-day-old baby, and photos were shared globally, giving everyone their very first glimpse of Meghan and Harry's first son. Since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex no longer live in the UK and aren't following royal protocol, there is no immediate need for them to show off their daughter, and it appears as though they are trying to soak in this first week privately, given the fact that they have chosen not to release the first photo of Lilibet just yet. The world cannot help but wonder who this little girl resembles, and thankfully, a source has spoken out and given some insight! Keep reading for more.