Which Celebrities Did Prince William Get To Support Him At An Upcoming Award Show?
Prince William has made it his project to focus on the planet, putting his royal clout and influence into the Earthshot Prize. The challenge focuses on repairing the planet, and individuals are prompted to come up with effective solutions "which, if achieved by 2030, will improve life for us all, for generations to come," per the Earthshot Prize website.
William's project is backed by big money. Each winning solution is backed by one million pounds, and five winners will be awarded the prize each year for the next 10 years. For the 2021 award ceremony, out of 15 finalists, five will win, according to People, one in each category: Protect and Restore Nature, Revive Our Oceans, Clean Our Air, Build a Waste-free World, and Fix Our Climate.
As William prepares to announce the winners at the Earthshot Prize Awards on October 17, a list of celebrity guests who will join the Duke of Cambridge as he honors the winners has been announced. Here's who they are.
Prince William will be joined by plenty of A-listers
Prince William won't be alone as he honors the winners at the 2021 Earthshot Prize Awards. For starters, he and his famous wife, Kate Middleton, will be there to present the awards, according to People.
The winners are decided by a team made up of William, Sir David Attenborough, Cate Blanchett, and Shakira. Playing the part of hosts are British radio personality Clara Amfo and British TV presenter, Dermot O'Leary. Then, there will be performances by Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, and Shawn Mendes, as well as KSI and Yemi Alade, the Evening Standard notes.
The Cambridges are close friends with Attenborough. And considering the famous BBC broadcaster is deeply invested in the natural world, it's not surprising that Attenborough will speak at the awards ceremony. Other celebrities have been enlisted to present awards, including Emma Watson, Emma Thompson, David Oyelowo, and Egyptian soccer player Mo Salah. It's going to be a star-studded event!