Which Celebrities Did Prince William Get To Support Him At An Upcoming Award Show?

Prince William has made it his project to focus on the planet, putting his royal clout and influence into the Earthshot Prize. The challenge focuses on repairing the planet, and individuals are prompted to come up with effective solutions "which, if achieved by 2030, will improve life for us all, for generations to come," per the Earthshot Prize website.

William's project is backed by big money. Each winning solution is backed by one million pounds, and five winners will be awarded the prize each year for the next 10 years. For the 2021 award ceremony, out of 15 finalists, five will win, according to People, one in each category: Protect and Restore Nature, Revive Our Oceans, Clean Our Air, Build a Waste-free World, and Fix Our Climate.

As William prepares to announce the winners at the Earthshot Prize Awards on October 17, a list of celebrity guests who will join the Duke of Cambridge as he honors the winners has been announced. Here's who they are.