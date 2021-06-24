Prince William's Latest Post Is Raising Plenty Of Eyebrows

Prince William's latest Instagram post from his and Kate Middleton's official account is raising some eyebrows for being unusually cryptic. The post is a video of the Duke of Cambridge flying a drone over what appears to be London. You only see the back of William's head as he stands on what may be a balcony, and in the caption, he writes, "@earthshotprize news coming later this week..."

It appears the future king is using his Instagram to tease a major upcoming project that he's working on. The Earthshot Prize is described in its Instagram bio as "A global environmental Prize to discover and scale the solutions to the biggest challenges facing our planet." According to its website, the prize is "designed to incentivise change and help repair our planet over the next ten years" and "aims to turn the current pessimism surrounding environmental issues into optimism."

Pure Wow reports William and The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have worked on the initiative for the last two years. Last year, William made his passion for the cause known when he said, "The earth is at a tipping point and we face a stark choice: either we continue as we are and irreparably damage our planet or we remember our unique power as human beings and our continual ability to lead, innovate and problem-solve."

It's clear that climate change is an important issue to the prince, but his mysterious post does have his followers wondering what exactly his announcement will be.