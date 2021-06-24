Why Prince William And Kate Middleton See No Point In Talking To Prince Harry

It's certainly been no secret that tensions are high between the royal family and Prince Harry. It's been widely reported that Prince Charles' youngest son hasn't seen eye to eye with his nearest and dearest in a while, and his and wife Meghan Markle's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey pretty much cemented that.

Things don't seem to have gotten too much better between the royals since then, either. It's been claimed Harry and Meghan's repeated speaking out has only made things worse between Harry and his family, with Winfrey's close friend Gayle King claiming Harry had spoken to William and Charles following the March interview.

However, it doesn't sound like the conversations went too well. "The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive. But they are glad that they have at least started a conversation," King said on "CBS This Morning" in March. "I think what is still upsetting to them is the palace keeps saying they want to work it out privately, but yet they believe these false stories are coming out that are very disparaging against Meghan, still."

As for where the once very close-knit group stand today, well it sounds like William and Kate aren't too interested in speaking to Harry. Read on for the latest in the ongoing royal family drama.