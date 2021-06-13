How Kate Middleton Just Honored Princess Diana

Princess Diana made headlines more than two decades after her death after Prince Harry told Oprah Winfrey (via CBS News), "I've got all my mom left me, and without that, we would not be able to do this," referring to how he and Meghan Markle were able to relocate to the United States. He added, "I think she saw it coming. And I felt her presence throughout this whole process."

Harry also partnered with Oprah to produce "The Me You Can't See" and shared some memories of Diana. "Unfortunately, when I think about my mom the first thing that comes to mind is always the same one, over and over again: Strapped in the car, seatbelt across. My brother in the car as well, and my mother driving and being chased by three, four, five mopeds with paparazzi on," he recalled, per Town and Country. The prince detailed how he tried to cope with Diana's death, stating (via The New York Times), "I was willing to drink, I was willing to take drugs, willing to try and do the things that made me feel less like I was feeling."

Per BBC, 2021 also saw that Martin Bashir was found to have used "deceitful methods" to secure the infamous 1995 interview with Diana that led to a harrowing sequence of events. Both Harry and Prince William released scathing statements after the finding. Luckily, Kate Middleton just reminded us about the more glamorous side of the people's princess.