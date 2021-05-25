Kate Middleton Just Channeled Princess Diana By Wearing This
Over the years, Kate Middleton has been known to channel Princess Diana, her husband's mother who died back in 1997. Although Kate never got the chance to meet Prince William's mother, she has been known to honor her, often by wearing an outfit that resembles something that Diana previously wore. Of course, Kate honors Diana each day by wearing her stunning sapphire ring. William proposed to Kate with the ring, that once belonged to his mom, back in 2010, according to Hello! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also paid tribute to the Princess of Wales by naming their daughter Charlotte Elizabeth Diana.
On May 24, Kate joined William in Scotland for the royal couple's pre-planned tour of the country, according to People magazine. During a visit to Turning Point Scotland — a charity located in North Lanarkshire — Kate was wearing an outfit that mimicked one worn by Diana nearly three decades ago. The ensemble that Kate chose for the day did not appear to be a coincidence; it looked nearly identical to the one that Diana wore when she visited The Queen's Medical Center in Nottingham back in 1992, according to Us Weekly. Keep reading to find out more about Kate's look.
Kate Middleton took a style cue from Princess Diana
According to People, Kate Middleton wore a blue blazer by Zara paired with a midi skirt by Hope Fashion in the same hue. The top featured six gold-toned buttons down the front and smaller ones on the cuff, while the skirt featured a pleated design. Princess Diana's 1992 outfit was extremely similar; she wore a navy blue blazer and skirt set that featured very similar buttons and pleating. The only real difference between the two looks would be the accessories, particularly the shoes. Kate chose a Gianvito Rossi suede pump while Diana wore a pair of blue pumps, according to Us Weekly. Both women carried a small clutch — Kate's matched her shoes while Diana's appeared a bit smaller and multi-colored.
Diana is never too far from William and Kate's minds, which seems to be holding true amid their trip to Scotland. During a speech at the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland on May 22, William revealed that he was in Scotland, staying at Balmoral Castle, when he learned of his mother's death. He shared how being in the country helped him cope with the loss. "I found comfort and solace in the Scottish outdoors. As a result, the connection I feel to Scotland will forever run deep," he said, via People. There is no question that this visit to Scotland is very special for both William and Kate — it is, after all, the country where they first met.