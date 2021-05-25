Kate Middleton Just Channeled Princess Diana By Wearing This

Over the years, Kate Middleton has been known to channel Princess Diana, her husband's mother who died back in 1997. Although Kate never got the chance to meet Prince William's mother, she has been known to honor her, often by wearing an outfit that resembles something that Diana previously wore. Of course, Kate honors Diana each day by wearing her stunning sapphire ring. William proposed to Kate with the ring, that once belonged to his mom, back in 2010, according to Hello! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also paid tribute to the Princess of Wales by naming their daughter Charlotte Elizabeth Diana.

On May 24, Kate joined William in Scotland for the royal couple's pre-planned tour of the country, according to People magazine. During a visit to Turning Point Scotland — a charity located in North Lanarkshire — Kate was wearing an outfit that mimicked one worn by Diana nearly three decades ago. The ensemble that Kate chose for the day did not appear to be a coincidence; it looked nearly identical to the one that Diana wore when she visited The Queen's Medical Center in Nottingham back in 1992, according to Us Weekly. Keep reading to find out more about Kate's look.