Prince William Did This To Cope After His Mother Died

Prince William lost his mother when he was just 15-years old. Princess Diana was killed in a car accident in 1997, and was survived by William and his brother, Prince Harry, who was 12 at the time, according to Oprah Daily. During a speech at the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland on May 22, William revealed that he had been staying at Queen Elizabeth's Scotland estate — Balmoral Castle — when he was told that his mom died, according to People magazine.

"Along with listening this week, there is something I do want to tell you. Scotland is incredibly important to me and will always have a special place in my heart. I've been coming to Scotland since I was a small boy. As I grew up, I saw how my grandmother relishes every minute she spends here. And my father is never happier than when walking among the hills," he said. "In short, Scotland is the source of some of my happiest memories. But also, my saddest," William said, according to People. In the same speech, the Duke of Cambridge also shared what he did to cope after his mother's sudden death. Keep reading to find out what he said.