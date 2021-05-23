What Is Prince William's Saddest Memory?

Prince William is currently in Scotland, touring different areas and visiting with different people as part of a royal tour. Kate Middleton is expected to join him, and the two will continue carrying out their plans in the coming days. William has already made quite a few stops since arriving in the country on May 21, according to Harper's Bazaar. His first day, he went to see the Guard of Honor on the forecourt of the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh before meeting with military personnel and veterans on the grounds. The Duke of Cambridge also paid a visit to Spartans FC's Ainslie Park Stadium where he met with players, and posed for photos alongside the Scottish Cup. The father-of-three even kicked a few soccer balls around while he was there!

On May 22, he took on a new role that was previously given to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. According to People magazine, the Duke of Cambridge gave a speech as Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland. "Her Majesty The Queen has asked me to come here in person to reassure you of Her pledge to preserve and uphold the rights and privileges of the Church of Scotland," the speech began. It was during this speech that William also revealed his saddest memory. Keep reading to find out what it is.