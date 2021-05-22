Why Prince William Is Getting Trolled By Fans
In 1995, Princess Diana sat down with a BBC journalist for what turned out to be quite an explosive interview. Diana, who was estranged from her husband, Prince Charles, and the rest of the royal family at the time, dropped a number of bombshells during the conversation. Most notably, Diana hinted at Charles' infidelity in their marriage. "Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded," she famously said (via People), confirming suspicions about what led to the couple's divorce.
Fast-forward to 2021, and the BBC concluded an investigation about that interview, confirming that the BBC journalist was "deceitful" about how he landed the interview in the first place, per CBS News. Amid the shocking news, both of Diana's sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, have released statements about the findings, though William's is definitely raising some eyebrows.
"What saddens me most is that if the BBC had properly investigated the complaints and concerns first raised in 1995, my mother would have known that she had been deceived," William said in a video statement posted on Twitter. "The interview was a major contribution to making my parents' relationship worse and has since hurt countless others." While some people praised William's statement, others are calling him out for "hypocrisy" and trolling him on Twitter for his choice of words — keep reading to learn why.
People are trolling Prince William for not acknowledging his father's affair
Upon learning of the BBC's conclusion that Princess Diana's 1995 interview was obtained through deceitful measures, Prince William released a statement that condemned the British media. Notably, William placed blame for his parent's failed relationship on the interview and the media in general — a claim that is certainly turning some heads.
"Someone needs to sit William down and tell him to stop," one person tweeted in response to William's claims. "No one hurt Diana worse than her own. Her parents, her husband, her in-laws. She was both privileged and exploited." Another user expressed anger that William would blame Diana's problems solely on the interview: "Prince William's statement suggesting it caused his mother to be 'paranoid' and ruined his parents' relationship is some bold rewriting of history and disrespects his mother's voice."
Meanwhile, other Twitter users are straight-up trolling William by noting that Prince Charles' ongoing affair with Camilla Bowles was a pretty big factor in Diana and Charles' divorce — a factor that William overlooked altogether. "No William, the Panorama interview did not ruin your parents' marriage. Your dad screwing Camilla did," one Twitter user wrote. "I'm sure Camilla drove them apart before the interview...," another person tweeted, seemingly summing up the criticisms that many people have about William's statement.