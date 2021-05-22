Why Prince William Is Getting Trolled By Fans

In 1995, Princess Diana sat down with a BBC journalist for what turned out to be quite an explosive interview. Diana, who was estranged from her husband, Prince Charles, and the rest of the royal family at the time, dropped a number of bombshells during the conversation. Most notably, Diana hinted at Charles' infidelity in their marriage. "Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded," she famously said (via People), confirming suspicions about what led to the couple's divorce.

Fast-forward to 2021, and the BBC concluded an investigation about that interview, confirming that the BBC journalist was "deceitful" about how he landed the interview in the first place, per CBS News. Amid the shocking news, both of Diana's sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, have released statements about the findings, though William's is definitely raising some eyebrows.

"What saddens me most is that if the BBC had properly investigated the complaints and concerns first raised in 1995, my mother would have known that she had been deceived," William said in a video statement posted on Twitter. "The interview was a major contribution to making my parents' relationship worse and has since hurt countless others." While some people praised William's statement, others are calling him out for "hypocrisy" and trolling him on Twitter for his choice of words — keep reading to learn why.