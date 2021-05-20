What's Really Going On With The Martin Bashir And Princess Diana Interview Investigation?

The following article includes mentions of eating disorders.

Princess Diana shocked everyone, especially the royal family, when she opened up about her marriage in an unprecedented interview with BBC Panorama in 1995. But now questions have been raised about how journalist Martin Bashir secured the interview with the recently separated royal — and whether or not she was manipulated into taking part.

More than 20 million people around the world tuned in, per The Independent, to witness the bombshell revelations. Along with her infamous comment that "there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded," in reference to her husband's adulterous relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles, Diana spoke about her struggles with mental health. The royal was shockingly honest about dealing with bulimia and self-harm while in the public eye. She also confessed to her own affair with James Hewitt and admitted that she was doubtful that Charles could ever "adapt" to being king.

Not long after the interview aired, the queen reportedly wrote to the estranged couple, ordering them to finally secure a formal divorce. And decades later, Diana's brother has accused the BBC of using unethical methods and misleading Diana in order to gain unprecedented access to scandalous royal secrets.