How Will Lilibet Diana's Life Be Different From The First Few Months Of Archie's?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have honored Queen Elizabeth by calling their daughter after her nickname — but it doesn't mean she'll live a royal life. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced (via Archewell.com) that they welcomed their second child on June 4 and named her Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, a homage to both her great-grandmother and grandmother.

While there's just a two-year age gap between Lilibet (Lili for short) and her big brother, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, much has changed for the Sussexes since his birth in May 2019. Ever since Harry and Meghan's departure from working royal life and their cross-continent move, the pair have been trying to create a more "normal life" for their family (per Marie Claire) which will only be more palpable with their youngest child being born in the United States.

Having stepped back as senior members of the royal family (which meant forgoing their Sussex Royal Instagram), we envisage more tradition-defying decisions to emerge. Like, perhaps opting out of showing a picture of Lilibet's face after the two have been notably more private when it comes to sharing photos of Archie? Read on for more details about how things will likely be different for the couple's second child.