Here's Why Twitter Is Up In Arms About Meghan's Baby's Name
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have announced the birth of their second child, and while many fans are thrilled about the news, there are already some mixed feelings about the infant's name.
"It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world," the couple said in a statement on their Archewell website (via People), also confirming that their bundle of joy came into the world on June 4, 2021. "Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales."
It's not surprising that Meghan and Harry opted for a name that honors members of the royal family — in fact, there had been speculation for months that they may name their daughter after Queen Elizabeth, Princess Diana, or possibly even honor Prince Philip by naming her Philippa. They decided on a name that honors both the queen and Diana, though their decision to opt for Queen Elizabeth's nickname came as a surprise to many. And, as it turns out, not everyone is a fan of the name Lilibet — keep reading to learn why people on Twitter are upset over Meghan and Harry's choice of name.
Some fans are confused about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's baby name choice
Ever since news broke that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their daughter, Lilibet Diana, into the world, Twitter has been running rampant with opinions about the little one's name — and, unfortunately, not everyone is pleased with it.
"Am I the only one thinking it's a bit odd they would give their child a name so connected to the Royal Family they're so desperate to distance themselves from?" one GB News presenter Dan Wootton questioned, referencing the drama involving Meghan and Harry stepping back from the royal family. Another Twitter user suggested that Queen Elizabeth might see an "ulterior motive" behind Meghan and Harry's decision to name their daughter after her "pet name." "Why not "Elizabeth?" another user wondered, claiming that "'Lilibet' sounds like they are mocking the Queen."
Amid all of the Twitter drama, there are also fans who understand Meghan and Harry's name choice. "We all know that the people slagging off Harry and Meghan for having the 'audacity' to name their baby daughter after the Queen are the same people who would have totally slagged off Harry and Meghan if they'd picked a name that had no ties to the royal family," one person tweeted in defense of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Some people like Meghan and Harry's name choice, others not so much — only time will tell how Queen Elizabeth herself feels about it!