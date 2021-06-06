Here's Why Twitter Is Up In Arms About Meghan's Baby's Name

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have announced the birth of their second child, and while many fans are thrilled about the news, there are already some mixed feelings about the infant's name.

"It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world," the couple said in a statement on their Archewell website (via People), also confirming that their bundle of joy came into the world on June 4, 2021. "Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales."

It's not surprising that Meghan and Harry opted for a name that honors members of the royal family — in fact, there had been speculation for months that they may name their daughter after Queen Elizabeth, Princess Diana, or possibly even honor Prince Philip by naming her Philippa. They decided on a name that honors both the queen and Diana, though their decision to opt for Queen Elizabeth's nickname came as a surprise to many. And, as it turns out, not everyone is a fan of the name Lilibet — keep reading to learn why people on Twitter are upset over Meghan and Harry's choice of name.