Royal Expert Shares How Queen Elizabeth Must Feel About Harry And Meghan's Behavior

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the UK in early 2020, when they officially stepped down as senior members of the royal family and escaped the UK in search of a more private, less stressful life. About a year later, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to put themselves into the spotlight by giving interviews and making various appearances in which they have discussed their experiences living under the monarchy's rule. Some of the claims that Harry and Meghan have made, especially the one in which they strongly implied that members within the royal family are racist, according to CNN, have caused some serious issues.

Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, has taken the high road as she navigates through these uncharted waters. In fact, the only statement that she has released seemed to show support and concern for the claims that Harry and Meghan made during their sit-down with Oprah Winfrey that aired back on March 7. "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately," the statement read in part, according to Reuters. So, how might the queen really feel about the things that Harry and Meghan have said? Read on to find out what one royal expert had to say.