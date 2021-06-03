Royal Expert Shares How Queen Elizabeth Must Feel About Harry And Meghan's Behavior
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the UK in early 2020, when they officially stepped down as senior members of the royal family and escaped the UK in search of a more private, less stressful life. About a year later, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to put themselves into the spotlight by giving interviews and making various appearances in which they have discussed their experiences living under the monarchy's rule. Some of the claims that Harry and Meghan have made, especially the one in which they strongly implied that members within the royal family are racist, according to CNN, have caused some serious issues.
Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, has taken the high road as she navigates through these uncharted waters. In fact, the only statement that she has released seemed to show support and concern for the claims that Harry and Meghan made during their sit-down with Oprah Winfrey that aired back on March 7. "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately," the statement read in part, according to Reuters. So, how might the queen really feel about the things that Harry and Meghan have said? Read on to find out what one royal expert had to say.
Queen Elizabeth would likely find Harry and Meghan's behavior 'deplorable'
Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams chatted with the Daily Star and discussed just how he thinks Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's behavior is affecting Queen Elizabeth. "The Sussexes' activities, when they've spoken out, have been very, very damaging. There's no doubt about it," he told the outlet. He went on to say that the queen "has [realized] how unhappy [Harry and Meghan] were, but speaking out in the way they have is a totally different thing," adding that the queen "will have found the way the Sussexes have handled things, I think, deplorable."
Last month, after Harry chatted with Dax Shepard on an episode of the actor's Armchair Expert podcast, royal expert Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight that she feels that "it goes without saying" that some of the things that Harry shared would have been "hurtful to the royal family." Nicholl believes that Harry's words would have been particularly hurtful "for the queen and Prince Charles, who are very private when it comes to their personal emotions." She added, that "this idea of Harry venting, airing publicly, his private grievances is going to be problematic."
Regardless of how the queen feels about Harry and Meghan, she has maintained her composure, and has gone about her business as usual, even announcing plans for her Platinum Jubilee, which is set to take place in 2022.