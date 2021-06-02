The Queen Just Announced Big Plans For Her Platinum Jubilee

One of the perks of being queen, aside from the crown and all the fancy jewelry, is that you get a whole day devoted to the anniversary of your coronation. It's called a "Jubilee," and everyone in the country celebrates you being queen. Queen Elizabeth II of England is celebrating the 69th anniversary of her reign but is already getting hype for next year's celebration, which will be her "Platinum Jubilee" (a thing we're relatively certain someone just made up, as no monarch in U.K. history has reigned for that long before).

Queen Elizabeth's official coronation was on June 2, 1953, though she'd technically already been the queen for 16 months at that point. 2021's celebration will include the usual fanfare and tradition, but the palace has already announced that next year, when the country will hopefully be mostly back to normal, they expect the good citizens of the U.K. to party down.

Here's what the monarchy has in store for Queen Elizabeth's big day in 2022.