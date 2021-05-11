People Are Predicting What Meghan And Harry Will Name Their Daughter

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced that they were expecting their second child, fans have been eagerly anticipating the little one's arrival. And, now with that arrival inching closer and closer, fans are even more eager to know what they'll name their baby.

In a sweet nod to Harry's mother, Princess Diana, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the pregnancy on Valentine's Day 2021 (via People), just as Diana had announced her pregnancy with Harry. Less than a month later, Harry and Meghan sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a tell-all interview that centered around why they stepped down as senior royal family members. While the interview contained plenty of explosive details, there was one sweet revelation to come from it all: the couple was expecting a baby girl.

"Amazing, just grateful, just to have any child, any one or any two would have been amazing, but to have a boy and then a girl, what more could you ask for?" Harry said during the interview (via ET Online), referring to their now 2-year-old son, Archie. Meghan also confirmed that this would be their last child: "Two it is," she said during the interview, adding that she is due in the summer.

With Meghan's due date quickly approaching, people are throwing in their best guesses for what Harry and Meghan will name their daughter. Keep reading to see some of the most popular predictions.