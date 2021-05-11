Royal Expert Make This Prediction About Harry And Meghan's New Baby

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to welcome their second child — a girl — this summer, and they seemingly can't wait. Meghan opened up about her daughter's upcoming arrival at "Global Citizen's Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World," and it's clear she has high hopes for her little one (to put it lightly). "When we think of her, we think of all the young women and girls around the globe who must be given the ability and support to lead us forward," she said during a virtual speech, per Us Weekly. "Their future leadership depends on the decisions we make and the actions we take now to set them up and to set all of us up for a successful, equitable, and compassionate tomorrow."

Even Harry seemed excited, telling CBS News in March, "To have a boy and then a girl, what more could you ask for? Now we've got our family, the four of us and our two dogs. It's great." Aw! Meanwhile, now that Meghan is further along in her pregnancy, "Harry's extremely protective and doesn't want her overdoing it," a source recently told Us Weekly about the Duchess of Sussex's "low-key," as the source put it, Mother's Day.

As Meghan gets closer to her due date, a royal expert believes Meghan and Harry's new addition will be significant for the royal family. Keep reading for more details.