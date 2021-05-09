What Meghan Markle Hopes For Her Daughter's Future
On May 8, Meghan Markle made a virtual appearance at "Global Citizen's VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World." The Duchess of Sussex gave a speech at the event, in which she shared her support of the COVID-19 vaccine, and, in particular, her mission to prioritize women who have been "disproportionately affected" by the coronavirus pandemic, according to People magazine. Meghan and her husband Prince Harry served as campaign chairs for the Vax Live special.
Meghan was among several musicians, politicians, and other celebrities who took part in this initiative, including the special's host Selena Gomez along with performances by Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin, and Jennifer Lopez. Everyone in the audience at the concert was vaccinated.
"Women, and especially women of color, have seen a generation of economic gain wiped out. Since the pandemic began, nearly five-and-a-half million women have lost work in the U.S. And 47 million more women around the world are expected to slip into extreme poverty," Meghan said in her speech. She went on to talk about her daughter's future, revealing what she hopes to see happen; Meghan is expecting a baby girl in the summer of 2021. Keep reading to find out more.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are 'thrilled' to be welcoming a daughter
Meghan Markle told the audience and the viewers of "Vax Live" that she and her "husband" are "thrilled" to "soon be welcoming a daughter," according to People magazine. She went on to say that she hopes that her daughter — and other young women — will be "given the ability and the support to lead us forward." The Duchess of Sussex continued, "Their future leadership depends on the decisions we make and the actions we take now to set them up, and set all of us up, for a successful, equitable, compassionate tomorrow. We want to make sure that as we recover, we recover stronger. That as we rebuild, we rebuild together."
Prince Harry also spoke at the event — multiple times — carrying a different message in each of his speeches. According to People, the Duke of Sussex emphasized the importance of equal vaccine access in one of his speeches. In another, he discussed vaccine misinformation that many are receiving online, according to Marie Claire. "We are experiencing a viral pandemic, alongside a digital pandemic. And much like the virus, there are no borders online. So when vaccine misinformation and disinformation spreads, magnified on social media and in parts of traditional media, it exposes a collective threat to humanity. As long as nations struggle with COVID-19. We all struggle with it," Harry said.