What Meghan Markle Hopes For Her Daughter's Future

On May 8, Meghan Markle made a virtual appearance at "Global Citizen's VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World." The Duchess of Sussex gave a speech at the event, in which she shared her support of the COVID-19 vaccine, and, in particular, her mission to prioritize women who have been "disproportionately affected" by the coronavirus pandemic, according to People magazine. Meghan and her husband Prince Harry served as campaign chairs for the Vax Live special.

Meghan was among several musicians, politicians, and other celebrities who took part in this initiative, including the special's host Selena Gomez along with performances by Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin, and Jennifer Lopez. Everyone in the audience at the concert was vaccinated.

"Women, and especially women of color, have seen a generation of economic gain wiped out. Since the pandemic began, nearly five-and-a-half million women have lost work in the U.S. And 47 million more women around the world are expected to slip into extreme poverty," Meghan said in her speech. She went on to talk about her daughter's future, revealing what she hopes to see happen; Meghan is expecting a baby girl in the summer of 2021. Keep reading to find out more.