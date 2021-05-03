What Prince Harry Said During His Latest Public Speech

Prince Harry went on to say that the "pandemic cannot end" until the vaccine is "distributed to everyone everywhere," according to People. He added that the vaccine should know no borders — as the coronavirus doesn't — and that the vaccine "must be accepted as a basic right for all." Toward the end of his speech, Harry took on a more serious tone, as he mentioned that there are still people in the world, specifically in India, who are still having a hard time due to the pandemic.

"None of us should be comfortable thinking that we could be fine when so many others are suffering. In reality, and especially with this pandemic, when any suffer, we all suffer. We must look beyond ourselves with empathy and compassion for those we know, and those we don't. We need to lift up all of humanity and make sure that no person or community is left behind. What we do in this moment will stand in history and tonight, we stand in solidarity with the millions of families across India who are battling a devastating second wave," Harry said, according to People.

"Global Citizen's VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World," will be televised on May 8. There will be appearances by Jennifer Lopez, President Joe Biden, Eddie Vedder, and Meghan Markle, to name a few, according to Mercury News.