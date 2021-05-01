Royal Expert Suggests Meghan Markle May Have Been Wrong About Protocol

Meghan Markle may be caught up in another mistruth, according to a royal expert. In her interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired back on March 7, Meghan revealed that the royal family did not "want" her and Prince William's son to be a prince. "They didn't want him to be a prince, which would be different from protocol, and that he wasn't going to receive security," Meghan told Oprah according to People magazine. "We have in tandem the conversation of, 'He won't be given security. He's not going to be given a title.' And also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born," Meghan added.

Oprah told Meghan and Prince Harry that she had heard that it was the Duke and Duchess of Sussex themselves who didn't want Archie to be a prince, to which Meghan insisted that it wasn't true and that it was "not our decision to make," according to the Daily Mail. Royal editor for Harper's Bazaar, Omid Scobie, has spoken out on this particular matter, and seems to think that there's more to the story. Read on to find out what Scobie had to say.