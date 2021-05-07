What Prince Harry Really Knew About The Impact Of His Interview With Oprah

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired back on March 7 caused a rift within the royal family, and has been making headlines for weeks. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made quite a few bombshell claims during that interview, including one that suggested that there was concern over their son's skin tone, according to CNN, and another in which Harry said that his brother, Prince William, and his father, Prince Charles, are "trapped" by The Firm, according to Entertainment Tonight. "They don't get to leave. And I have huge compassion for that," Harry said. The couple also shared that Meghan struggled with depression and contemplated suicide while she was pregnant with Archie, according to The Wrap.

Things have been tense since Harry and Meghan decided to speak out about their experiences living under the monarchy's rule. And while many people found the interview to be eye-opening and shocking — like Oprah herself, according to Entertainment Tonight – others slammed the duke and duchess for their seemingly candid and cavalier discussion about the royal family. And, of course, there are people, like journalist Piers Morgan, who believes that the former senior royals were lying, according to the Independent. Harry and Meghan wanted to speak their truth, but was there more to it? Did Harry know the impact that this interview would have? Read on to find out what a royal expert had to say.