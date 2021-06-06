Inside The Hospital Meghan Markle Gave Birth In
On Friday, June 4, Meghan Markle gave birth to her and husband Prince Harry's second child, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Calif. "It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world," read a statement posted to the couple's Archewell foundation website on Sunday, June 6. At the time of birth, the child weighed 7 lbs and 11 oz.
The statement also includes a thank-you message from the couple. "On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili," they wrote. "She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."
Much has been said about the child's name, which takes after her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, and her grandmother Princess Diana. But why did Markle decided to give birth at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, specifically? Scroll on to find out.
Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital was founded by 50 women in 1888
Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital is located in downtown Santa Barbara, Calif., not far from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's home in Montecito. In addition to its convenient location, Meghan likely opted for this hospital due to its women-led history. Per the website, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital dates back to 1888, when it was founded by a group of 50 women who wanted to provide more affordable healthcare.
Now, the hospital operates as a not-for-profit healthcare facility, with more than 600 physicians working in all fields. The Birth Center, in particular, seems to be well-furnished and decorated. "Each of the Birthing Rooms has a recliner, a rocking chair, and a sofa to compliment the birthing bed with a generous number of pillows for comfort," the website reads. In a since-deleted video, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital also notes that each room also comes with Wi-Fi, a TV, a pantry full of snacks, a Jacuzzi tub, and a room-service-like menu (via Independent).
When it comes to the cost, giving birth at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital isn't that affordable, despite its history. As reported by the Daily Mail, natural birth at Cottage Hospital will cost you £10,000 (approx $14,161), while a C-section will part you with is £20,000 (approx. $28,323). Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Markle's son Archie was born at London's The Portland Hospital, where giving birth will start at £6,760 (approx. $9,572), per Grazia.