Inside The Hospital Meghan Markle Gave Birth In

On Friday, June 4, Meghan Markle gave birth to her and husband Prince Harry's second child, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Calif. "It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world," read a statement posted to the couple's Archewell foundation website on Sunday, June 6. At the time of birth, the child weighed 7 lbs and 11 oz.

The statement also includes a thank-you message from the couple. "On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili," they wrote. "She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."

Much has been said about the child's name, which takes after her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, and her grandmother Princess Diana. But why did Markle decided to give birth at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, specifically? Scroll on to find out.