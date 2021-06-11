Inside Kate Middleton's Meeting With Jill Biden

First lady Dr. Jill Biden and royal Kate Middleton had heartwarming interactions with the school children during their visit. People reports that lot of the princess' public work focuses on the early years of a child's life, while Jill is an educator herself who's been an advocate of teachers and schools. Per the Daily Mail, the students and teachers told them what the kids were doing to make the world a better place. Kate and Jill, who were sitting next to each other at a children's table, also spoke with the students, asking their names and about their drawings.

When discussing the children's reading, Kate asked Jill if she knew the book "Greta and the Giant," to which the first lady replied, "I know Greta, of course." The FLOTUS later praised the school and the kids, saying, "As a teacher at the upper levels if they don't have a good foundation they fall so far behind. This is amazing to see how far advanced they are."

But perhaps the most endearing moment was when Jill and Kate met one of the school bunnies, Storm, and Jill even brought over carrots to the children to help feed the rabbit. Another notable moment was during a Q&A session when Kate wished her niece, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet Diana, the best. She added, "We haven't met her yet. I hope that will be soon."