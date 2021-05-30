Inside Boris Johnson's Secret Wedding

On May 25, 2021, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancée, Carrie Symonds, sent out save-the-dates, announcing that their wedding would take place on July 30, 2022, according to The Sunday Times.

Many outlets, including Cosmopolitan, speculated that the couple chose this date because the U.K.'s COVID-19 restrictions on big events and weddings would have been lifted by then. As of this publishing, the country only permitted 30 people at weddings and receptions; per the BBC, the U.K. government hoped to lift these restrictions by June 21.

Because of that, everyone was under the impression that Johnson and Symonds, who announced their engagement in February 2020 and welcomed their first child in April 2020, were waiting until 2022 to tie the knot. So the U.K. was shocked when The New York Times and other outlets reported that Johnson and Symonds got married in a secret wedding on May 29. Read on for more details about the clandestine nuptials.