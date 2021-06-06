What William And Kate Said About Lilibet Diana's Birth

Fans are praising Prince William and Kate Middleton's reaction to the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter, Lilibet Diana. Millions have held Prince William and Prince Harry in their hearts after the tragic death of their mother, Princess Diana. The two princes were best friends for many years after going through so much together. However, the recent fallout between William and Harry has been heartbreaking for family members and fans alike.

The story of the reported bad blood after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit and the infamous Oprah interview are well known. But it appears there is reason to be hopeful for a reconciliation between the two royal brothers.

Gary Goldsmith, the Duchess of Cambridge's uncle, told Closer magazine (via U.K. Express), "If anyone can bring peace to the royals, Kate can. Kate is a brilliant arbiter and peacemaker." Kate's uncle also shared with the outlet, "Every bone in her body is about making friends and doing the best she can. She's trying to mediate." Well, that's good news! Keep scrolling to find out what William and Kate said about Lilibet Diana's birth.