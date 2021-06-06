What William And Kate Said About Lilibet Diana's Birth
Fans are praising Prince William and Kate Middleton's reaction to the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter, Lilibet Diana. Millions have held Prince William and Prince Harry in their hearts after the tragic death of their mother, Princess Diana. The two princes were best friends for many years after going through so much together. However, the recent fallout between William and Harry has been heartbreaking for family members and fans alike.
The story of the reported bad blood after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit and the infamous Oprah interview are well known. But it appears there is reason to be hopeful for a reconciliation between the two royal brothers.
Gary Goldsmith, the Duchess of Cambridge's uncle, told Closer magazine (via U.K. Express), "If anyone can bring peace to the royals, Kate can. Kate is a brilliant arbiter and peacemaker." Kate's uncle also shared with the outlet, "Every bone in her body is about making friends and doing the best she can. She's trying to mediate." Well, that's good news! Keep scrolling to find out what William and Kate said about Lilibet Diana's birth.
Prince William and Kate Middleton reacted to Lilibet's birth in a sweet way
Prince William and Kate Middleton's statement about Lilibet Diana's birth was sweet and simple. Kensington Royal tweeted, "We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili. Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie." Simple and classy, just like the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The royals posted the same statement on Instagram, along with a black-and-white photo of Meghan, Harry, and Archie.
Of course, the short social media post is only the public-facing good wishes from Harry's brother and sister-in-law. As Lilibet Diana was born two days ago, we're sure William and Kate were among the first to get the happy baby news. As mentioned, Kate is reportedly working behind the scenes to bring the two royal brothers together again. Prince Harry and Kate were close for years before Harry and Meghan left the royal family.
As Kate's uncle, Gary Goldsmith, told Closer magazine (via U.K. Express), "Harry and Kate were great friends, they were a trio with William and a strong unit. Family and relationships are everything to Kate." The uncle of Duchess of Cambridge continued, "She's very nurturing, so she wouldn't like what's happening and she is trying to look after her husband and do what she can to make things right." For now, that includes an understated message of congratulations about Lili's birth.