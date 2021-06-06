How Far Is Lilibet Diana From The Crown?

It's official. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced via their Archewell foundation that Meghan gave birth to the couple's second child and first daughter, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. The 7 lb 11 oz baby girl was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 am at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California.

Lilibet's first name is an homage to Harry's mother and grandmother. Lilibet is Queen Elizabeth's family nickname, while the baby shares her middle name with Diana, the late Princess of Wales.

Harry and Meghan famously left the royal family in January 2020, opting to leave the U.K. altogether and move to southern California. Since then, there has been public tension between the former royals and Buckingham Palace, especially following Harry and Meghan's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. Despite the feuding, however, Lilibet does still have a place in the line of royal succession. So, how likely is it that this American-born baby will become queen? Keep reading to find out!