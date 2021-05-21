Did The Royal Family Really Try To Prevent Prince Harry From Leaving?

In his new docuseries "The Me You Can't See" which is available to stream on AppleTV+, Prince Harry opened up about his decision to leave the UK with his wife, Meghan Markle. Back in January 2020, Harry and Meghan announced that they would be stepping back as senior members of the royal family, according to BBC News. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a statement at the time, sharing that they were planning on splitting their time between the UK and North America, though that's not exactly what happened; Harry and Meghan have lived in California full time for more than a year.

Harry has now revealed what really made him leave. "I thought my family would help, but every single ask, request, warning, whatever it is, just got met with total silence, total neglect. We spent four years trying to make it work. We did everything that we possibly could to stay there and carry on doing the role and doing the job. But Meghan was struggling," he said on "The Me You Can't See," according to the Daily Mail. Harry also revealed whether or not the royal family tried to stop him and Meghan from leaving. Read on to find out what he had to say.