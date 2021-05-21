Did The Royal Family Really Try To Prevent Prince Harry From Leaving?
In his new docuseries "The Me You Can't See" which is available to stream on AppleTV+, Prince Harry opened up about his decision to leave the UK with his wife, Meghan Markle. Back in January 2020, Harry and Meghan announced that they would be stepping back as senior members of the royal family, according to BBC News. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a statement at the time, sharing that they were planning on splitting their time between the UK and North America, though that's not exactly what happened; Harry and Meghan have lived in California full time for more than a year.
Harry has now revealed what really made him leave. "I thought my family would help, but every single ask, request, warning, whatever it is, just got met with total silence, total neglect. We spent four years trying to make it work. We did everything that we possibly could to stay there and carry on doing the role and doing the job. But Meghan was struggling," he said on "The Me You Can't See," according to the Daily Mail. Harry also revealed whether or not the royal family tried to stop him and Meghan from leaving. Read on to find out what he had to say.
Prince Harry knew that he had to leave the UK
Things got so bad that Prince Harry knew that he needed to make a decision that would change his life forever. When he figured out that leaving the UK was the best option for him and his family, he revealed that the royal family did try to stop him. "That feeling of being trapped within the family, there was no option to leave. Eventually when I made that decision for my family, I was still told, 'You can't do this.' And it's like, 'Well how bad does it have to get until I am allowed to do this?' [Meghan] was going to end her life. It shouldn't have to get to that," Harry said on "The Me You Can't See," according to the Daily Mail.
Harry believes that he had no choice but to get out of dodge, leaving the UK with his wife and the couple's son, Archie. "They're not going to stop until she dies. It's incredibly triggering to potentially lose another woman in my life," Harry said, according to the Daily Mail. It is believed that he's referring to the media, referencing his mom's death tragic death. Princess Diana was killed in a car crash while being pursued by paparazzi.