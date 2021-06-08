How Meghan And Harry Introduced Lilibet To The Queen

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their second child, a daughter, into the world on June 4, and gave the little one a name that was special to Harry's family. They named their daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor after her grandmother and great-grandmother, per Archewell.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex explained the significance of their newborn's name on their Archewell website. Most would recognize that the daughter's middle name is taken from Harry's mother, the late Princess Diana, but not everyone would recognize that "Lili" was after Queen Elizabeth II. "Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet," the couple's statement read.

According to People, Harry reached out to the queen before his daughter's birth to inform her of the name choice. The nickname was used by Elizabeth's father, King George who said about his daughters: "Lilibet is my pride. Margaret is my joy," via ABC. The only other person in the royal family's close circle who referred to the queen by that name was her late husband Prince Philip. As noted by ABC, Elizabeth left a note signed "Lilibet" on Philip's casket at his funeral.

A formal statement was released by Buckingham Palace following the birth of Harry and Meghan's daughter which said the royal family was "delighted with the news," per Page Six, and Prince Charles left a congratulatory message on his official Twitter account. So how did the queen meet her namesake?