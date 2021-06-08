How Meghan And Harry Introduced Lilibet To The Queen
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their second child, a daughter, into the world on June 4, and gave the little one a name that was special to Harry's family. They named their daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor after her grandmother and great-grandmother, per Archewell.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex explained the significance of their newborn's name on their Archewell website. Most would recognize that the daughter's middle name is taken from Harry's mother, the late Princess Diana, but not everyone would recognize that "Lili" was after Queen Elizabeth II. "Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet," the couple's statement read.
According to People, Harry reached out to the queen before his daughter's birth to inform her of the name choice. The nickname was used by Elizabeth's father, King George who said about his daughters: "Lilibet is my pride. Margaret is my joy," via ABC. The only other person in the royal family's close circle who referred to the queen by that name was her late husband Prince Philip. As noted by ABC, Elizabeth left a note signed "Lilibet" on Philip's casket at his funeral.
A formal statement was released by Buckingham Palace following the birth of Harry and Meghan's daughter which said the royal family was "delighted with the news," per Page Six, and Prince Charles left a congratulatory message on his official Twitter account. So how did the queen meet her namesake?
Prince Harry called family members
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were understandably thrilled after the birth of Lilibet. A source told People the couple "were very excited and couldn't wait to share that their daughter arrived." Before going public with the news, Harry contacted members of his family.
One of the first people that the Duke of Sussex called after Lili was born was his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. The couple was eager for their daughter to meet her grandmother so they set up a video call. "Meghan is now resting at home and she and Harry have already introduced the Queen to her great granddaughter via Zoom," a source told The Royal Observer. Zoom dates are not uncommon for the queen and the Sussexes. "She talks to Harry, Meghan and Archie via technology, and now she is using it to meet her granddaughter," the source added. In addition to contacting his grandmother, Harry had also called both his father Prince Charles, and his brother Prince William.
In February, Harry mentioned on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" that both Elizabeth and Prince Philip had met his son Archie on Zoom calls. "Both my grandparents do Zoom. They've seen Archie running around," he said (via Glamour). Harry is scheduled to return home to Britain in July for the unveiling of his mother Princess Diana's statue at Kensington Palace in July, but Meghan and the children would not be joining him, so the queen will have to wait a bit longer to meet Lili in person.