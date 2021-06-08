Inside Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Life Since Welcoming Their New Baby

According to People, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry "plan to take several months off to spend time with their daughter" — and it sounds like things are going well for the new family of four so far. The couple is said to be "adjusting to the newborn routine again, only this time, they are doing it on their terms" with a source noting that they're "so happy" and feel Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor "solidifies that they are creating roots here in the States."

Many royal watchers will be wondering if Queen Elizabeth II has been able to see her namesake yet, and it sounds like she has. It's reported that Harry and Meghan introduced Lili to the queen shortly after they got back to the hospital. "They were very excited and couldn't wait to share that their daughter arrived," a source said, claiming they video called the queen so she could see the new bundle of joy.

It sounds like it could be the final introduction of a newborn for Harry and Meghan though, as close friend Dean Scott noted that the two feel a family is four is right for them. "Harry and Meghan now have their complete family. It's their time to be in the moment," he said.

As for how Archie feels about being a big brother? Well, a spokesperson for the couple said he's "very happy to have a little sister." Too cute!