Inside Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Life Since Welcoming Their New Baby
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry officially confirmed the birth of their second child, daughter Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on June 6, two days after she was born. The proud parents announced the exciting news on their website, Archewell.com, where they also shared the touching inspirations behind Lili's name.
They confirmed Lilibet was chosen because it's Queen Elizabeth II's nickname, and Diana is, of course, a tribute to Harry's late mother, Princess Diana. The queen — who is Harry's grandmother — issued a statement from Buckingham Palace acknowledging the birth on behalf of her family. "The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been informed and are delighted with the news of the birth of a daughter for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex," she said. Meghan and Harry are already parents to son, Archie, who was born in May 2019.
The royal family, Meghan, and Harry have all been a little quiet since the big news was revealed, so how have the couple really been doing since bringing Lili home from the hospital? Keep reading for what we know.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry believe Lili has completed their family
According to People, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry "plan to take several months off to spend time with their daughter" — and it sounds like things are going well for the new family of four so far. The couple is said to be "adjusting to the newborn routine again, only this time, they are doing it on their terms" with a source noting that they're "so happy" and feel Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor "solidifies that they are creating roots here in the States."
Many royal watchers will be wondering if Queen Elizabeth II has been able to see her namesake yet, and it sounds like she has. It's reported that Harry and Meghan introduced Lili to the queen shortly after they got back to the hospital. "They were very excited and couldn't wait to share that their daughter arrived," a source said, claiming they video called the queen so she could see the new bundle of joy.
It sounds like it could be the final introduction of a newborn for Harry and Meghan though, as close friend Dean Scott noted that the two feel a family is four is right for them. "Harry and Meghan now have their complete family. It's their time to be in the moment," he said.
As for how Archie feels about being a big brother? Well, a spokesperson for the couple said he's "very happy to have a little sister." Too cute!