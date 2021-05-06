What The Royal Family Said On Archie's Second Birthday
It's not exactly been a well-kept secret that there's tension between Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and the royal family. Harry and Meghan even spoke candidly about their troubles with Harry's family during their shocking tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, when Harry admitted his father, Prince Charles, had "stopped taking [his] calls."
"He knows what pain feels like, and Archie's his grandson but at the same time, of course I will always love him," he told Winfrey, per Huffington Post. "But there's a lot of hurt that's happened and I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that relationship."
He also dished on the tension between himself and his brother, Prince William. "I love William to bits. He's my brother, we've been through hell together... but we were on different paths," he explained, noting that their relationship right now "is space." Harry seemed optimistic for a reconciliation though, noting, "time heals all things, hopefully."
In response, Buckingham Palace issued a brief statement in which the royals confirmed they would be addressing the issues the couple brought up "privately" but also seemingly attempted to downplay any kind of feud. The statement ended by noting, "Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."
So, after months of drama, what happened with the royals when Archie turned 2 on May 6? Read on to find out.
The royal family celebrated Archie's birthday on Instagram
The royal family took to Instagram to wish Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son, Archie a happy birthday. The May 6 upload posted to the account Queen Elizabeth II shares with her family was a photo of the happy couple holding their son shortly after he was born, alongside the caption, "Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 2nd birthday today" with a balloon emoji.
Clarence House, which is the official Instagram account of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, shared a black and white photo of Prince Harry holding Archie as Charles looked at him. "Happy birthday to Archie, who turns two today," the caption read alongside a birthday cake emoji.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, also used Instagram to acknowledge their nephew's birthday. The couple's account shared a stunning photo that showed Harry, Meghan, and Archie sitting on a small sofa while surrounded by their family, including Charles and Camilla, and Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland. The snap appeared to be taken on the day Archie was christened in 2019. "Wishing Archie a very happy 2nd birthday today," William and Kate wrote in the caption with a balloon and birthday cake emoji.
We're happy to see the royal family putting their differences aside to acknowledge such a special day.