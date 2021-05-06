What The Royal Family Said On Archie's Second Birthday

It's not exactly been a well-kept secret that there's tension between Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and the royal family. Harry and Meghan even spoke candidly about their troubles with Harry's family during their shocking tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, when Harry admitted his father, Prince Charles, had "stopped taking [his] calls."

"He knows what pain feels like, and Archie's his grandson but at the same time, of course I will always love him," he told Winfrey, per Huffington Post. "But there's a lot of hurt that's happened and I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that relationship."

He also dished on the tension between himself and his brother, Prince William. "I love William to bits. He's my brother, we've been through hell together... but we were on different paths," he explained, noting that their relationship right now "is space." Harry seemed optimistic for a reconciliation though, noting, "time heals all things, hopefully."

In response, Buckingham Palace issued a brief statement in which the royals confirmed they would be addressing the issues the couple brought up "privately" but also seemingly attempted to downplay any kind of feud. The statement ended by noting, "Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."

So, after months of drama, what happened with the royals when Archie turned 2 on May 6? Read on to find out.