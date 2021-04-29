This Is How Prince Charles Feels About Harry Today

It's no secret there's tension in the royal family. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle touched on their relationship with the royals in their bombshell March 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview, which didn't exactly smooth things over with Harry's kin.

The sit down was full of shocking reveals, including Meghan claiming an unnamed royal made racist remarks about their son Archie's skin color and accusing Kate Middleton of making her cry. Harry also stated (via Us Weekly) that his father, Prince Charles, stopped taking his calls after he and Meghan stepped back from royal duties.

Queen Elizabeth II, Harry's grandmother, responded in a statement. "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning," it read (via Daily Mail). It also claimed that "some recollections may vary," but noted the allegations would be looked into privately. "Harry, Meghan, and Archie will always be much loved family members," the statement concluded.

The rest of the family have mainly stayed quiet about the tell-all — apart from a brief retort from Harry's brother, Prince William – though some progress appeared to be made when Harry returned to the U.K. Harry was home for a brief stint in April 2021 to attend the funeral of his grandfather, Prince Philip, and was spotted chatting with William and Kate.

But how does Charles feel about his son today? Read on for the details.