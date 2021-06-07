Meghan Markle's Father Speaks Out About Lilibet Diana

Meghan Markle gave birth to her second child, a daughter that she and Prince Harry named Lilibet "Lili" Diana, on June 4. According to an official statement on the Archewell website, mom and baby are both healthy and doing well, and the family is "settling in at home," with big brother Archie. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been receiving many well wishes from people all over the world, and they were sure to thank everyone in their baby announcement. "We remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family," their statement read, in part.

Meghan and Harry received a message of congratulations from the royal family after the birth of baby Lili. "The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been informed and are delighted with the news of the birth of a daughter for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex," the message read, according to BBC News. Harry's older brother William and his wife, Kate Middleton, took to Instagram to share a message to welcome their new niece. However, there is one person in particular that spoke out after the arrival of the new baby that is turning heads; Meghan's estranged father Thomas. Read on to find out what he had to say.