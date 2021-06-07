Meghan Markle's Father Speaks Out About Lilibet Diana
Meghan Markle gave birth to her second child, a daughter that she and Prince Harry named Lilibet "Lili" Diana, on June 4. According to an official statement on the Archewell website, mom and baby are both healthy and doing well, and the family is "settling in at home," with big brother Archie. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been receiving many well wishes from people all over the world, and they were sure to thank everyone in their baby announcement. "We remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family," their statement read, in part.
Meghan and Harry received a message of congratulations from the royal family after the birth of baby Lili. "The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been informed and are delighted with the news of the birth of a daughter for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex," the message read, according to BBC News. Harry's older brother William and his wife, Kate Middleton, took to Instagram to share a message to welcome their new niece. However, there is one person in particular that spoke out after the arrival of the new baby that is turning heads; Meghan's estranged father Thomas. Read on to find out what he had to say.
Meghan Markle's father has never met Archie
Perhaps not entirely unexpected, Meghan Markle's estranged father, Thomas Markle, has spoken out about the birth of Lilibet Diana. "I am very pleased with the announcement of the safe and healthy delivery of my new granddaughter, and I wish her and her mother all my love and best wishes," Thomas said, according to the Daily Mail. Thomas has been known to speak to the press about his daughter on a fairly regular basis — which is the main reason that Meghan doesn't have a relationship with him.
Following Meghan and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired back on March 7, Thomas made headlines when he was spotted outside Oprah's home, handing a letting to her security guard. According to The Sun, Thomas wrote to Oprah, asking to be interviewed in hopes that he could respond to his daughter's claims about their strained relationship. He made an appearance on "Good Morning Britain" around the same time, to defend himself, according to CBS News. To this day, Thomas has never met Meghan and Harry's first child, Archie.
Meghan and her father haven't spoken for about four years. During the Oprah interview, the Duchess of Sussex said that her father "betrayed" her. She spoke about a conversation that she had with him ahead of her wedding back in 2018 in which, Meghan says, her father lied to her about his relationship with the press, according to InStyle. Their relationship has been non-existent ever since.