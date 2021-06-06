Here's Why The Queen's Statement About Lilibet Diana Is Raising Eyebrows

Queen Elizabeth's statement about her newest great-grandchild is raising eyebrows. The public announcement of Lilibet Diana's birth was made June 6, but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter was born on June 4.

According to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's official statement on the Archewell website, they named their daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. Per the Archewell statement, "Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales."

The name "Lilibet" is also a nod to Prince Harry's grandfather Prince Philip. According to Hello, Prince Philip was the last royal to call Queen Elizabeth II by her childhood name as a personal term of endearment. By naming their daughter Lilibet, rather than Elizabeth, Meghan and Harry are ensuring the nickname will live on. Keep reading to find out why Queen Elizabeth's statement about her great-granddaughter's birth is creating a buzz on social media.