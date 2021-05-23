How Does Queen Elizabeth Really Feel About Prince Harry's Interviews?

There's been no holding back for Prince Harry. The estranged royal has been quite vocal about his thoughts on his family, how they've been treating him, and everything that led to his royal exit with Meghan Markle in 2020.

While Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey, televised in March 2021, saw him talk about the treatment they received from his family, his recent sit-down with Winfrey for his new docuseries "The Me You Can't See" saw him reveal more about his relationship with his father, Prince Charles. "My father used to say to me when I was younger ... 'Well, it was like that for me, so it's going to be like that for you,'" Harry said to Oprah in the Apple TV+ series, via Page Six. "That doesn't make sense — just because you suffered, that doesn't mean that your kids have to suffer."

Per People, Harry stated in his new docuseries that his interview with Oprah was all about "being authentic" while sharing his experience with the world. The Duke of Sussex also revealed how he thought his position was relatable to many people despite their position of privilege. Meghan and Harry's shocking revelations keep coming, but not everyone's taking them well — especially Queen Elizabeth, who's said to be disappointed by Harry's oversharing. Here's how the queen reportedly feels about Harry's recent interviews, according to royal sources.