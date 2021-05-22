The Real Reason Prince William Is Upset With Prince Harry

Prince William has remained silent following his brother's latest comments; the ones made during a sit-down with actor Dax Shepard on the Armchair Expert podcast, and the others coming by way of Harry's new docuseries, "The Me You Can't See," which was released on AppleTV+ on May 21. As Prince Harry continues telling the world his truth when it comes to growing up without his mother, Princess Diana, and living under the monarchy's rule as a married man, the royal family has remained silent, choosing not to publicly address or respond to the Duke of Sussex's claims.

In his new docuseries, Harry aims to help others by sharing his own experiences with anxiety, depression, and grief. However, as he focuses on the importance of mental health, the rift between him and his family seems to be growing. Nevertheless, Harry is moving forward, even saying that he has "no regrets" when it comes to the choices that he has made over the past couple of years, according to Page Six. So, how does William feel about Harry sharing all of this information? Read on to find out.