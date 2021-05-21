How Prince Harry Really Feels About The UK Today

Between the public scrutiny Prince Harry has faced over his wife, Meghan Markle, and the traumatic experience of losing his mother, Princess Diana, at the hands of the British media, it's no surprise the Duke of Sussex may have some hard feelings towards his homeland.

In Harry's new mental health documentary series with Oprah Winfrey, "The Me You Can't See," on Apple TV, the prince admitted he suffers from anxiety attacks when traveling to the UK during an "extraordinary" therapy session on the show's premiere episode on May 21.

With the help of psychotherapist Sanja Oakley, the activist underwent "eye movement desensitization and reprocessing" treatment, aka, EMDR, which is used to help someone come to terms with past traumas with a series of movements while remembering past events, according to the Daily Mail. While undergoing the treatment, Harry can be seen closing his eyes and tapping his chest as Oakley encouraged him to recall the moments that gave him a pit in his chest.

For Harry, he says the tension he feels in his chest has everything to do with his contention relationship with his country. Keep scrolling for more details about how Harry feels about the UK.