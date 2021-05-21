How Prince Harry Really Feels About The UK Today
Between the public scrutiny Prince Harry has faced over his wife, Meghan Markle, and the traumatic experience of losing his mother, Princess Diana, at the hands of the British media, it's no surprise the Duke of Sussex may have some hard feelings towards his homeland.
In Harry's new mental health documentary series with Oprah Winfrey, "The Me You Can't See," on Apple TV, the prince admitted he suffers from anxiety attacks when traveling to the UK during an "extraordinary" therapy session on the show's premiere episode on May 21.
With the help of psychotherapist Sanja Oakley, the activist underwent "eye movement desensitization and reprocessing" treatment, aka, EMDR, which is used to help someone come to terms with past traumas with a series of movements while remembering past events, according to the Daily Mail. While undergoing the treatment, Harry can be seen closing his eyes and tapping his chest as Oakley encouraged him to recall the moments that gave him a pit in his chest.
For Harry, he says the tension he feels in his chest has everything to do with his contention relationship with his country. Keep scrolling for more details about how Harry feels about the UK.
Prince Harry says London is a 'trigger' for him
While opening up about his own mental health, Prince Harry said that traveling to London has always been a great source of anxiety for him. "For most of my life I've always felt worried, concerned, a little bit tense and uptight whenever I fly back into the UK, whenever I fly back into London," he said during the first episode of his Apple TV show, per Daily Mail. "And I could never understand why. I was aware of it, I wasn't aware of it at the time when I was younger, but after I started doing therapy stuff, I became aware of it."
Describing the nerves he often feels before takeoff, he said, "I can just remember the feeling, anxiety, like a hollow empty feeling almost of nervousness, is it fear? Everything feels tense." He continued to recall his headspace in those moments, admitting he would wonder, "'why do I feel so uncomfortable?,'" before he came to the realization of the source of his anxieties.
"Of course, for me, London is a trigger," he revealed, "Unfortunately, because of what happened to my mum, and because of what I experienced and what I saw." In fact, he says his nerves kick in "every time," he travels home. "It's being the hunted and being helpless and knowing that you can't do anything about it," he said of fearing London. "There is no escape. There is no way out of this."
If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.