Is This The Ultimate Reason Prince Harry Left The Royal Family?

Prince Harry made headlines when he criticized Prince Charles' parenting in Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast, saying he wanted to "break the cycle" of "pain" he endured as a member of the royal family. Harry said, "It's a lot of genetic pain and suffering that gets passed on anyway," Harry said (via Page Six), "so we as parents should be doing the most we can to try and say, 'You know what? That happened to me, I'm going to make sure that doesn't happen to you'."

Harry released his five-part docu-series with Oprah Winfrey, "The Real Me You Can't See," where he once again took his father to task, according to Daily Mail. "My father used to say to me when I was younger, he used to say to both William and I, 'Well, it was like that for me so it's going to be like that for you,'" Harry recalled. "That doesn't make sense. Just because you suffered, that doesn't mean your kids have to suffer. In fact, quite the opposite. If you suffered, do everything you can to make sure that whatever negative experiences you had, you can make it right for your kids."

Due to Harry's comments, hopes that he and his father will regain their "loving, caring, fun relationship" are waning, according to The Sun (via Page Six). According to their former butler, Grant Harold, "the damage is done."

